Yodha: Raashii Khanna shares special message with her fans - you just can't miss it

Raashii Khanna has been winning over her followers' affection with her stunning smile and looks. She has a huge 10.8 million followers on Instagram, and her fan base is still growing.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 18:45
movie_image: 
Raashii

MUMBAI: 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The movie is based on a hijacking wherein Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. In the movie, we get to watch Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Raashii Khanna plays the love interest of Sidharth Malhotra.

Earlier, the makers had released the first poster of the movie and it created a wave of excitement amongst the audience. The movie has finally hit the theatres and released on 15th March.

The film received a "U" certificate from the CBFC, and before the release, the makers released a small action promo of the movie which was like a cherry on the cake after all the teaser, trailer and songs that were released. The action promo really created a lot of hype and the movie has been running successfully.

Talking about Raashii Khanna, she is one of the most loved actresses coming from the South Indian movie industry who made her Hindi movie debut with John Abraham starrer Madras Café. The actress stole everyone’s heart with her beautiful looks and impressed everyone with her acting skills.

Raashii Khanna has been winning over her followers' affection with her stunning smile and looks. She has a huge 10.8 million followers on Instagram, and her fan base is still growing.

Now while the fans wait for more updates from the actress’ side, Raashii Khanna has dropped a series of pictures from the scenes of the movie ‘Yodha’. She has also thanked the fans for giving all the love to the character as they are impressed by her performance.

Take a look at the post below:

Surely the actress is one of the finest in the acting world.

Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 18:45

