Yodha update: Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna steal hearts with their heart-melting romance in this latest song

The teaser announcement of the movie was really huge and it made the audience curious. Now, the makers have released a new song from the movie which has reached the audience like a soothing comfort.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 16:46
movie_image: 
Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman, Brothers, and numerous others. The actor never stops, and he's back with Yodha, his next movie.

'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

Also read - Wow! Here’s all you need to know about Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha’s promo and certificate details

Earlier, the makers released the first poster of the movie and it created a wave of excitement amongst the audience. The movie will be a theatrical release and will be released on 15th March, 2024.

The movie got a ‘U’ certificate from the CBFC. There’s no need to wait anymore we reported earlier with the teaser of the movie. The teaser announcement of the movie was really huge and it made the audience curious.

Now the makers have released a new song from the movie which has reached the audience like a soothing comfort. That’s right! There’s a romantic song which has come out now and shows a cute and adorable chemistry between Raashii Khanna and Sidharth Malhotra.

Check out the song below:

 

 

In the song Zindagi Tere Naam, we can see Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna having amazing romance in beautiful sceneries with some heart-touching lyrics.

Also read - Teaser Out! Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna starring Yodha’s action-packed teaser is finally here, check it out

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

Yodha Sidharth Malhotra Disha Patani Raashi Khanna Dharma Productions Hindi movie Bollywood Updates Bollywood upcoming hindi movies Upcoming movies Movie News TellyChakkar
