Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra opens up about suffering a serious elbow injury before he began shooting for an action scene

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman, Brothers, and numerous others. The actor never stops, and he's back with Yodha, his next movie. 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Sidharth has now opened up about an elbow injury that he suffered on set. The actor said, “We are using assault rifles which are designed for commandoes and are lightweight. Portraying action sequences was challenging. ‘Yahan bahut khoon paseena bahaya hai’.” Speaking of his film Mission Majnu, Sidharth said: “I remember a sequence when I had fallen before doing action, and my elbow was swollen. But yet we were wearing a jacket and still doing the shots where we touched each other’s elbows and it would pain. That was the physical aspect of it.”

Sidharth further added, “This is the kind of action I have not done in any other film. So that took a lot of blood and sweat. I hope the audience enjoys my new avatar.”

Yodha is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Yodha will hit cinemas on 15th March 2024.

