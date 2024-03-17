Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra opens up about suffering a serious elbow injury before he began shooting for an action scene

Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 11:30
movie_image: 
Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman, Brothers, and numerous others. The actor never stops, and he's back with Yodha, his next movie. 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Also Read- Yodha trailer launch: Karan Johar reveals Sholay is the greatest Indian action movie when again asked about South taking over

Sidharth has now opened up about an elbow injury that he suffered on set. The actor said, “We are using assault rifles which are designed for commandoes and are lightweight. Portraying action sequences was challenging. ‘Yahan bahut khoon paseena bahaya hai’.” Speaking of his film Mission Majnu, Sidharth said: “I remember a sequence when I had fallen before doing action, and my elbow was swollen. But yet we were wearing a jacket and still doing the shots where we touched each other’s elbows and it would pain. That was the physical aspect of it.”

Sidharth further added, “This is the kind of action I have not done in any other film. So that took a lot of blood and sweat. I hope the audience enjoys my new avatar.”

odha is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Yodha will hit cinemas on 15th March 2024.

Also Read- Yodha Update: Sidharth Malhotra’s dedication for action sequences is sure to raise the bar

stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- Latestly

Yodha Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Raashii Khanna Student Of The Year Shershah Craig Macrae Dharma Production Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 11:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer breaks silence on her link up rumours with co-stars
MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer is Television’s sweetheart. The actress literally grew up on Television in the show Imlie and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba loses Angad amid the riots
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’
MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt became well-known in the 1990s film industry as the most attractive face. She has performed in...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Titu and Dimpy exchange rings
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress Anjali Anand shares her experience of 246 retakes for the film audition; Says ‘Mentally, I was so shaken’
MUMBAI: Celebrity and television show star Anjali Anand recently opened up about her incredible journey and challenges...
Sumnbul Toqueer breaks silence on her rumoured linkups with co-stars; Says ‘People see you on the screen…’
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news ever since she appeared in the hit show Imlie. The actress became well-...
Recent Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’
Anjali
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress Anjali Anand shares her experience of 246 retakes for the film audition; Says ‘Mentally, I was so shaken’
Smriti
Smriti Irani worked as a dishwasher at a fast-food chain before achieving stardom?
Arbaaz
Arbaaz Khan cites himself and Sohail Khan's example in the NEPOTISM debate; Says ‘Koi kisi ke upar favour nahin karta’
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's PDA leaves Abhishek Bachchan in an awkward spot after Farah Khan's humorous comment; Read on to know more!
Kiran
Kiran Rao opens up about her relationship with Aamir Khan and its impact on his marriage with Reena; Says ‘I was actually seeing…’