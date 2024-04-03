Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra performs his own stunts leaving action director Craig Macrae highly impressed

Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman, Brothers, and numerous others. The actor never stops, and he's back with Yodha, his next movie. 'Yodha' is a thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Based on a hijacking, Sidharth Malhotra plays an action-packed character in this new avatar-based film. Together with Sidharth Malhotra will be co-stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

As the film nears release, Dharma Productions has released a new video of the making of the film and lead actor Sidharth, who plays Arun Katyal,  is seen performing his own stunts. Sidharth not only had to go through immense physical transformation but also was trained in hand-to-hand combat and knife techniques. Action director Craig Macrae meanwhile was super impressed at the speed at which the actor grasped action.

Yodha is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Yodha will hit cinemas on 15th March 2024.

