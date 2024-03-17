Young Shah Rukh Khan criticizes actors for leaving wives and families to prioritize successful careers; Says ‘Why are you looking for excuses’

MUMBAI: Gauri Khan, the superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife gushed over her devoted husband and said, “He is the best husband and father I could ever ask for. I always say that I am so fortunate to be with Shah Rukh Khan, the man,” in a 2018 interview with Vogue.

As a devoted father, Shah Rukh also showed his affection for his wife and kids. Calling Shah Rukh Khan the epitome of a "family man" would be correct; despite his enormous popularity and three decades of success, he puts his family first and never misses an opportunity to felicitate them.

It may be said that with years of expertise comes a greater commitment to family, but this is Shah Rukh. The Pathaan actor has always been the one who values his relationships with his loved ones, never letting his fame or work get in the way of them. Before becoming well-known in Bollywood, the actor stated to a magazine in a 1991 interview, “I have a personal life. I have friends, a girlfriend, an uncle, aunt, sister. And they are the most important people in my life (sic).” Recently, Reddit users published magazine pages that showed a raw and youthful Shah Rukh.

The actor said that while some actors came to the industry to earn some money, fame and glory and are known to throw “their weight around,” he wanted to act and have a good work-life balance. “I am just trying to say that I do not much care for the frills that come along with this profession. I do not want to go astray and lose myself to this world like the others. I want to keep in touch with reality. I want to keep in touch with myself (sic),” shared Shah Rukh who had done only a couple of roles on TV back then. The actor worked in TV shows like Circus, Fauji, Dil Dariya, Dusra Keval, Umeed, Ahmaq and Wagle Ki Duniya.

In contrast to many actors who, in their pride, left their families and loved ones to pursue success, SRK highlighted the value of balancing a successful career with fulfilling relationships. “And I really don’t understand this big sh*t about sacrificing this for my career and that for my career. I mean why can’t you have both? Why are you looking for excuses for your neglect towards your family or wife or girlfriend? And even if you have neglected your personal life for your professional one what makes you so proud of it?,” SRK asked, adding, “You have no right to hurt people who love you and you tom tom about it.”

In the article, the actor who was seeing Gauri criticized actors for treating women like objects and for dumping them from their lives after they achieved success. SRK went on, citing an interview in which a fellow actor had boasted of ditching his partner to work on a movie.

“Like I read somewhere, I think it was in ‘Stardust’, a guy saying that he gave up his woman because of his career. My work is more important to me than my woman or some sh*t like that… How crass can you get? What about the moments you shared with the woman? How ridiculous (sic).”

After dating for six years, Shah Rukh and Gauri, who first met in 1984, were wed in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in 1991. In 1997, the couple welcomed Aryan Khan, their first child, and in 2000, they welcomed Suhana, their daughter. When their youngest kid, AbRam, was born in 2013, the power couple decided to use a surrogate.

Credit- The Indian Express