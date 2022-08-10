'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' doesn't make fun of the middle class: Dinesh Vijan

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, who's best known for films such as 'Being Cyrus', 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Angrezi Medium', had a befitting reply when a media person claimed that the film makes fun of the middle class.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Addressing the media after the trailer release, Dinesh Vijan said: "I am from a joint family, 25 people used to live together in one house. When I needed to move out of it, I had to wait for five years before I could venture out.

"I am a middle-class man myself, I came here from outside, I didn't know anyone in this business, whether it was 'Badlapur' or 'Hindi Medium', 'Luka Chuppi' or 'Mimi', each one of my films chronicles middle-class tales. Maddock Films makes these films because we are middle class."

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, who missed the trailer launch, the film revolves around a middle-class couple struggling in their marriage.

Continuing with his spirited defence of the film, Vijan said: "See, we haven't shown you the full trailer yet. Earlier, we used to spoon feed everything, but now I think audiences want more when they come to the theatre. You have only seen 10 per cent of what the movie is about.

"Plus, Laxman Utekar is such a sensitive director. Do you think we aim to make fun? Have faith in me. When you see the movie, it will make you proud of who you are, an Indian, and the opportunity India has given you."

Vijan continued: "I have done three movies with Laxman Utekar, and I don't think anyone other than Laxman can understand the true meaning of the entire family. We are missing him today. Laxman recently lost his father and that is why he couldn't be here with us."

Utekar has collaborated with Vijan in the past for 'Hindi Medium', 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi'.

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' also stars Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Neeraj Sood, Sharib Hashmi and Inaamul Haq in leading roles. It is slated for release on June 2.

SOURCE : IANS


 

