Zeenat Aman deems biopic idea 'Foolish'; Says ‘Nobody knows me like I do’

The seasoned actress is renowned for giving it her all on Instagram, revealing that she is "warming" up" to the concept of starring in her own biopic. She does, however, hope that the project will find a "brave writer, sensitive director, and immaculate cast" for the same reason.
Zeenat Aman

MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman recently discussed how "foolish" it would be to have her own biopic without her being in it on Instagram. The seasoned actress is renowned for giving it her all on Instagram, revealing that she is "warming" up" to the concept of starring in her own biopic. She does, however, hope that the project will find a "brave writer, sensitive director, and immaculate cast" for the same reason.

In a long note on Instagram, she wrote, "You may dismiss this as the ranting of an old lady, but in my opinion, it would be foolish to make a biopic about me without actually involving me. Quite frankly, nobody knows me like I do - so any research to this end would be incomplete, even flawed, without my input. I’d wager that for every factoid about me that’s available in the public domain, there are a hundred more that are known just to me. There are a trove of milestones, anecdotes and personal revelations that are integral to understanding my journey. Oh, it’s been an interesting life indeed (sic)."

She further added, "I will also make no bones about the fact that I’m wary of my story being told by strangers. Especially men. The “sex symbol” tag is impossible to shake (believe me, it’s been 50 years) and in the hands of the wrong storyteller may well devolve into a work of crass voyeurism and conjecture. I’m only too aware of the stereotyping of “bold women” (sic)."

She stated, "I am neither a seductress, nor a damsel in distress. And I am certainly not a victim. There have been conversations about a potential series or films, and I’m slowly warming to the idea. Will it happen? Who knows. It would take a sensitive director, a brave writer, an immaculate castâ€æ not to mention, a producer who will - to steal a quote - show me the money! (sic)."

Zeenat Aman last appeared in "Panipat," directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. She is now prepared to make her return with Manish Malhotra's production of "Bun Tikki."

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

