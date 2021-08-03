Superb! Karan Johar welcomes a new member in the family; picture inside

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s love for everything luxurious is evident. He lives life king-size and is a proud owner of several expensive things. He has added a new car under his name. He recently bought an Audi A8 L.

Worth Rs1.56 crore, the filmmaker’s new ride comes with many features. It is s propelled by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with a maximum power output of 336 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque.

Sharing the news, the official Instagram handle of Audi India uploaded a picture of Karan donning an all-black look with his new car. It read, “Evolution meets performance. Welcome, @karanjohar, to the Audi experience. #AudiA8L. In the picture, the filmmaker was also seen with the head of Audi India. Have a look.

On the professional front, Karan is all set to mark his return to the bigscreen as director for the first time since his 2016 release 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. He recently announced his directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

