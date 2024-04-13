Udaariyaan SPOILER: Sweet! Ranvijay will now come forward to help Aasma

Rohan and Simmy will kidnap Armaan and play their evil mind games with them. Armaan will unfortunately fall off the cliff and is assumed to be dead by everyone including the Gill Family.
Ranvijay

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The show has been a favourite since its arrival and we have seen some of the previous main leads becoming our favourites like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary with Ankit Gupta and Twinkle Arora with Hitesh Bharadwaj. Currently the new pairing of Aditi Bhagat with Anuraj Chahal has become a new favourite. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. The show revolves around the love-triangle between Aliya, Armaan and Aasma. The twists and turns in the story keep the audience hooked.

Also read-Udaariyaan: Huge Storm! Ekam’s father suffers cardiac arrest, Naaz plays a mind game

Rohan and Simmy will kidnap Armaan and play their evil mind games with them.

Armaan will unfortunately fall off the cliff and is assumed to be dead by everyone including the Gill Family. 

Aasma will not believe that he is dead and will have doubts on Ranvijay.

The drama will intensify when she will finally realise that Ranvijay is innocent and Simmy as well as Rohan have trapped Armaan.

Ranvijay will now come forward to help Aasma.

Now, Ranvijay and Aasma will join hands to find and save Simmy and Armaan.

Also read - Wow! Udaariyan: Ekam aka Hitesh pays tribute to Hrithik Roshan in this new Udaariyaan promo

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- serialgossip 

DISCLAIMER - WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR, WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND ITS CHARACTERS

 

 

