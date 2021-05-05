Anupamaa: Ahead of their divorce, Vanraj lives some precious moments with Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is constantly witnessing a lot of twists and turns in the story.

Anupamaa is currently at a crucial point where two relationships will start their new journey.

While Anupamaa and Vanraj are set to end their 25 years of marriage, Samar and Nandini are all set for the new phase in their lives.

The upcoming episode will show Samar and Nandini's engagement scenes where the entire Shah family blesses the beautiful couple.

Amid all this, Vanraj is trying his best to keep Anupamaa happy.

He is compensating for all the pain that he has given to Anupamaa in all these years and wants her to be happy.

In the episode ahead, we will see how Vanraj enjoys some precious moments with Anupamaa as they sip tea amidst the lush green farm and enjoy the beautiful view.

Vanraj has completely changed as a person ever since he has come to know about Anupamaa's illness.

Kavya is getting all jealous seeing Vanraj so happy with Anupamaa.

On the other hand, Kavya will overhear Vanraj saying that he doesn't want to divorce Anupamaa.

Vanraj is in no mood to leave Anupamaa because she is not well and also because he has understood her worth after so many years.

However, Anupamaa has moved on and is looking for a bright future.

This is definitely going to create a huge drama as Vanraj will have to choose between Kavya and Anupamaa.

What lies ahead in Anupamaa, Vanraj, and Kavya's future? Tell us in the comments.

