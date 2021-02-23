Anupamaa: Anupamaa gives a WHITE ROSE to Vanraj; Kavya plans to DESTROY the former

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular television shows. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and features some of the most prominent actors. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The upcoming episode is set to unfold a lot of drama. While the dignified lady Anupamaa is proving to be a kind soul, the dangerous lady Kavya is chalking out her evil plan to ruin Anupamaa and her family completely. Yes, you read that right!

The previous episode saw how Anupamaa let Kavya celebrate Vanraj’s birthday with the Shah family. She has zero knowledge of what Kavya is planning behind her back. Kavya shares her nasty plan with Rakhi Dave who has her reason to dislike Anupamaa and her family.

On one side, Anupamaa gives a white rose to Vanraj to celebrate their bond of friendship.

And, Kavya, on the other hand, tells Rakhi that she is going to destroy Anupamaa.

She does not stop here. She also reveals that she is going to throw Vanraj’s parents out of their house. She also has planned to send Pakhi to a hostel.

Well, Kavya’s aim is to gradually kick each and every family member out of Vanraj’s life.

Will Kavya be able to accomplish her mission? How will Rakhi help her? And how will Anupamaa deal with the new challenges and protect her family?

