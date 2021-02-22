Anupamaa: Anupamaa tells Baa that Kavya is going to be the bahu of Shah House

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular television shows. Backed by Rajan Shahi, the intriguing storyline has kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The upcoming episode is set to unfold a lot of drama.

Ardent viewers of the show know that Baa has organized Pooja at home to mark her son Vanraj’s birthday.

Everyone decks up beautifully to celebrate Vanraj’s birthday. However, to everyone’s utter surprise, Kavya also comes to Shah House.

Kavya’s unexpected entry disappoints Baa a lot. She wants Kavya to leave her home but Anupamaa makes Baa realize a few practical points.

Anupamaa makes Baa understand that Kavya is now her son’s happiness but after a few months she will be his wife.

She also points out that Kavya is going to be the babu of this house. While Baa gets shocked and disheartened, Anupamaa’s words lighten up Kavya’s face.

Anupamaa then turns and asks what Vanraj wants as it is his birthday. Babuji also asks what he wants.

Will Vanraj who is already regretting a lot let Kavya be a part of the Pooja? Will Baa and Bapuji accept Kavya as their Bahu? Or will Anupamaa and Vanraj reunite in six months?

