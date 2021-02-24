Anupamaa: Kavya RUINS Vanraj’s birthday party; the latter scolds Pakhi and Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular television shows. The drama quotient in the ongoing track of the show is extremely high. The upcoming episode of the show will see Kavya cunningly spoiling everyone’s mood.

Clad in gorgeous black coloured outfits, the Shah family happily celebrates Vanraj’s birthday. Kavya and Rakhi also join the party but their sole aim is to spoil everyone’s mood.

Pakhi tells Kavya that her father Vanraj does not say it but he is clearly not happy with her. She points out the fact that he is happy when he is with his family. Pakhi confidently says that her father won’t be able to stay with her for long because she won’t let him stay with her.

This annoys Kavya and she tells Pakhi that she should not mess with her or else she will take Vanraj away from her too. Kavya also says that when her mother couldn’t do anything, what she will do. And then giving her a warning, Kavya says that she can do whatever she is saying.

Hearing Kavya’s poisonous words, Pakhi fumes with rage and she splashes soft drink on her face. Kavya’s shout stops everyone including Vanraj and Anupamaa who were dancing together.

Kavya apologizes to Anupamaa and says that her daughter is extremely ill-mannered. She also says that Pakhi misbehaves at their home also and that Vanraj is aware of everything. Defending herself, Pakhi tells her mother that she does all her work alone. Further, she says Kavya makes so tasteless food that sometimes she even has to take food from her friends. Vanraj gets angry and scolds Pakhi. He says that she is like her mother. Meanwhile, Rakhi enjoys the family drama.

What will happen next? Will Vanraj ever get to know what made Pakhi react in such a manner? Will Kavya succeed in keeping Vanraj away from his family? How will Anupamaa protect her family from Kavya and Rakhi?

