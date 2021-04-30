Anupamaa: Vanraj calls Kavya SELFISH; Anupamaa LEARNS about her illness from Advait

MUMBAI: Anupamaa, which is produced by Rajan Shahi, is currently one of the most popular television shows. The upcoming episode is gearing up for a high voltage drama.

Loyal viewers of the show know that Vanraj and Anupamaa have decided to part ways. However, the sudden and unexpected turn of events has left Vanraj and his family shattered.

For the uninitiated, now it is Anupamaa who needs her family’s support. The previous episode saw Advait calling Vanraj and informing him of Anupamaa’s report. Advait tells him that there are tumors in Anupamaa’s ovaries. Yes, Anupamaa has ovarian cancer. This revelation shatters Vanraj and also changes him for the better. He now is determined to keep Anupamaa happy and also not run away from his responsibility. Anupamaa’s family decides to keep the report a secret from her so that she does not take the stress.

The previous episode saw how Samar with Advait's help surprises Anupamaa with Anupamaa Ka Ghar where she gets welcomed by entire Shah Family. When Kavya sees the same, she gets angry and confronts Vanraj.

Kavya asks Vanraj if Anupamaa’s health issue is an excuse to stay with her. She tells him she understands that she has a health issue, but her family is there to take care of her so his presence does not matter.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Kavya steps back from Vanraj after Advait's life lesson

Vanraj gets angry and calls Kavya selfish. He tells her that she is his wife and he cannot run away from his responsibility.

On the other hand, while Anupamaa’s family is trying every way possible to keep the truth under wraps, they suddenly realize that Anupamaa might learn about her illness from Advait.

The twist in the tale is that while the family worries about the same, Anupamaa asks Advait about her report. Advait does not hide anything and tells her that there are tumors in her ovaries.

Will Anupamaa tell her family that she is aware of her report? And what will Kavya do now?

To know what is going to happen next, watch the tale, or better keep reading this space.

Backed by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. It stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role of Anupamaa. Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, Tasneem Sheikh are an integral part of the narrative.

ALSO READ: The decision was no looking back: Rajan Shahi reveals that he tried to stop Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce in a heart-warming post