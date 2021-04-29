Anupamaa: Vanraj TEAMS UP with Samar to keep Anupamaa HAPPY

MUMBAI: Anupamaa, which is produced by Rajan Shahi, is currently one of the most popular television shows. The upcoming episode will see Vanraj breaking down emotionally and joining hands with Samar to keep Anupamaa happy.

Loyal viewers of the show know that Vanraj and Anupamaa have decided to part ways. However, the sudden and unexpected turn of events has left Vanraj and family shattered. Vanraj has broken down completely.

For the uninitiated, now it is Anupamaa who needs her family’s support. The previous episode saw Advait calling Vanraj and informing him of Anupamaa’s report. He tells him that the report does not look good. When Vanraj asks what has happened to her, Advait tells him that there are tumors in Anupamaa’s ovaries. Yes, Anupamaa has ovarian cancer.

This revelation shatters Vanraj and also changes him for the better.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see Vanraj breaking down emotionally.

However, he composes himself and discusses with Samar that they have to keep Anupamaa happy at any cost. He tells him that in order to keep her happy they will have to hide the truth from her.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Vanraj-Advait tensed over Anupamaa's critical conditions

Samar does agree with him but asks how long they will be able to hide it from her and to this, Vanraj says as long as they can.

Further, he tells him that from now onwards each and every day of Anupamaa should be the happiest. All the family members try to make her happy.

Though Anupamaa finds everything perfect, she feels they are hiding something from her.

Will Anupamaa ultimately find out the truth?

To know what is going to happen next, watch the tale, or better keep reading this space.

Backed by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus. It stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role of Anupamaa. Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, Tasneem Sheikh are an integral part of the narrative.

ALSO READ: The decision was no looking back: Rajan Shahi reveals that he tried to stop Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce in a heart-warming post