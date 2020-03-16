AUDIENCE VERDICT! Netizens want Parth Birla to JOIN Akshara as a music therapist in Birla Hospital and not as CEO

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

AbhiRa has been serving the fans with some extremely romantic scenes and viewers are waiting to see more of such scenes in the show. In conversation with Harshad Chopda, he revealed the reason behind why he is not married, #AbhiRa's love story and more.

Currently, As Harsh is fired, Mahima decides to give an opportunity to Parth even though Anand is not sure about it. When Anand says that Abhimanyu deserves to be the CEO, Mahima disagrees and says that Parth deserves it more as he is the elder son.

Later, when Parth is with Manjiri, he gets a call from Mahima asking him to come to the hospital. Harsh hears this and becomes suspicious. When Parth comes to the hospital, Mahima asks him to handle the accounts department. Hearing this, Parth panics. However, Akshara calms him down by giving him his favourite musical Instrument which works for him but he still refuses to be the accountant and tells Mahima about it.

Now, the netizens want that Parth must be a part of Birla Hospital but as a music therapist with Akshara and not dance to his parent's tunes. Check out what they revealed:

Abhimanyu deserves to be the new CEO of Birla hospital. Parth isn't interested, Neil (I don't like him either) and Akshara hardly have experience. Abhi has worked there for years and understands the hospital and management very well. #yrkkh — Aslesha Salkar (@AsleshaSalkar) June 29, 2022

Manifesting opening of music therapy department and announcement of Parth Birla as the new CEO at the same as that's where I think the track is heading. That would be a reality check for Akshara. Ignore my tweet if the prediction goes wrong#yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla #AbhiRa https://t.co/92BsuzWimL — Parul Narang (@narang_parul) June 27, 2022

I m pretty sure its gonna be Harsh Birla vs Mahima Birla once hb finds out lolll i bet he will ask abhi to step in but he will downright refuse it abhi being abhi so hb will nominate Neil. Maybe parth vs neil in the running ?! But it will be fun to see seniors fight! #yrkkh — ~kanika~ (@kanz_ika) June 29, 2022

Parth in Replacing Harsh era. If this happens in real era then Parth won’t be no more in saboodana era and Manjiri would be losing an helping hand era. The whole birla house will be in messed up and war era fr #yrkkh —(@_khadiza_) June 24, 2022

Hahahah

I was laughing when Mahima said it doesn't matter Parth is the eldest son so he has all the rights to be the CEO, while they all stood against Akshara being in Birla Hospital cuz she is part of family.

#AbhiRa #Yrkkh https://t.co/GdnEdnpAAf — Sky Left & Right| Yet To Come | Pro-Choice (@Sky_sc02) June 24, 2022

Harsh Birla being CEO of in everyone's absence. I am enjoying his desperation for work.

Vinay Jain's comic timing



Parth jo itne din se line me laga tha uska bhi patta kat diya 1 din me. Ab Manjari ki job khatre me.

Bas 1 baar sabudana bhigona seekh jaye fir to..



#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/QVeZZG9gYm — Antara Choudhary (@ChoudharyAntara) June 22, 2022

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu and Akshara don’t enter the party together. This results in Abhimanyu first leaving the party thinking that Akshara isn’t there and vice versa. They feel each other's presence and before they can leave, they meet each other and enter the party. While the couple dances together romantically, Aarohi, who was also invited to the party, comes there and gets shocked seeing them together. Aarohi feels uncomfortable.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

DES: Harsh hears this and becomes suspicious. When Parth comes to the hospital, Mahima asks him to handle the accounts department. Hearing this, Parth panics. However, Akshara calms him down by giving him his favourite musical Instrument which works for him but he still refuses to be the accountant and tells Mahima about it.