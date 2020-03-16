AUDIENCE VERDICT! Netizens want Parth Birla to JOIN Akshara as a music therapist in Birla Hospital and not as CEO

Harsh hears this and becomes suspicious. When Parth comes to the hospital, Mahima asks him to handle the accounts department. Hearing this, Parth panics. However, Akshara calms him down by giving him his favourite musical Instrument which works for him but he still refuses to be the accountant and tells Mahima about it.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 03:15
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE! Twitterati state that Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Khelata is turning into a Male centric show, call out Akshara's monologue BIASED and support Shefali

AbhiRa has been serving the fans with some extremely romantic scenes and viewers are waiting to see more of such scenes in the show. In conversation with Harshad Chopda, he revealed the reason behind why he is not married, #AbhiRa's love story and more. 

Currently, As Harsh is fired, Mahima decides to give an opportunity to Parth even though Anand is not sure about it. When Anand says that Abhimanyu deserves to be the CEO, Mahima disagrees and says that Parth deserves it more as he is the elder son.

Later, when Parth is with Manjiri, he gets a call from Mahima asking him to come to the hospital. Harsh hears this and becomes suspicious. When Parth comes to the hospital, Mahima asks him to handle the accounts department. Hearing this, Parth panics. However, Akshara calms him down by giving him his favourite musical Instrument which works for him but he still refuses to be the accountant and tells Mahima about it.

Now, the netizens want that Parth must be a part of Birla Hospital but as a music therapist with Akshara and not dance to his parent's tunes. Check out what they revealed: 

 

Why Abhimanyu is so selfless
Only he deserves this position
He worked so hard for this#yrkkh #HarshadChopda#AbhimanyuBirla #abhira pic.twitter.com/s5qYzrpaRJ

—(@Havsoz_) June 29, 2022

Abhimanyu deserves to be the new CEO of Birla hospital. Parth isn't interested, Neil (I don't like him either) and Akshara hardly have experience. Abhi has worked there for years and understands the hospital and management very well. #yrkkh

— Aslesha Salkar (@AsleshaSalkar) June 29, 2022

Manifesting opening of music therapy department and announcement of Parth Birla as the new CEO at the same as that's where I think the track is heading. That would be a reality check for Akshara. Ignore my tweet if the prediction goes wrong#yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla #AbhiRa https://t.co/92BsuzWimL

— Parul Narang (@narang_parul) June 27, 2022

I m pretty sure its gonna be Harsh Birla vs Mahima Birla once hb finds out lolll i bet he will ask abhi to step in but he will downright refuse it abhi being abhi so hb will nominate Neil. Maybe parth vs neil in the running ?! But it will be fun to see seniors fight! #yrkkh

— ~kanika~ (@kanz_ika) June 29, 2022

 

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu and Akshara don’t enter the party together. This results in Abhimanyu first leaving the party thinking that Akshara isn’t there and vice versa. They feel each other's presence and before they can leave, they meet each other and enter the party. While the couple dances together romantically, Aarohi, who was also invited to the party, comes there and gets shocked seeing them together. Aarohi feels uncomfortable.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

DES: Harsh hears this and becomes suspicious. When Parth comes to the hospital, Mahima asks him to handle the accounts department. Hearing this, Parth panics. However, Akshara calms him down by giving him his favourite musical Instrument which works for him but he still refuses to be the accountant and tells Mahima about it.

Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 03:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Check out This unseen audition video of Kundali Bhagya actor Shakti Arora aka Karan Luthra
MUMBAI: Shakti Arora is one of the most celebrated and talented actors in the telly town. His journey so far has been...
AWESOME! Gulki Joshi's experimental fashion has left netizens spellbound
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read https://www.tellychakkar....
AUDIENCE VERDICT! Netizens want Parth Birla to JOIN Akshara as a music therapist in Birla Hospital and not as CEO
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Exclusive! “Uniqueness is something I look forward to” Amruta Subhash on choosing projects
MUMBAI: Amruta Subhash is one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, we have seen some beautiful...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! “I have played a lot of pranks on the contestants and Rajiv played a prank on me” - Pratik Sehajpal
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines...
Sensuous! Jennifer Winget looks super sexy in this Black Monokini, Check out her sweltering pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Recent Stories
Amruta Subhash
Exclusive! “Uniqueness is something I look forward to” Amruta Subhash on choosing projects
Latest Video