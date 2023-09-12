BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie have claimed the coveted titles of top Fashion Influencers of 2023. Following closely in style are Rosé, Jisoo, ENHYPEN, and NewJeans, making waves in the world of fashion

MUMBAI: Step into the style spotlight! In the freshest report from a cutting-edge influencer marketing platform, BTS' V and BLACKPINK's trendsetter Jennie reign supreme as the reigning fashion icons of 2023. Hot on their stylish heels are the sensational Rosé, the chic Jisoo, the fabulous Lisa, and the rising star NewJeans. Get ready for a fashion-forward journey with these trailblazers!

On December 7, Lefty, the influencer marketing platform, unveiled their highly anticipated "2023: A Year in Data" report, unveiling key insights and pivotal data that shaped the year's fashion trends. Stay tuned for a glimpse into the dynamic world of fashion evolution!

In the lineup, the spotlight is on American fashion luminary Kim Kardashian, seizing the top spot. Following closely behind, BLACKPINK's Jennie secures the second position with an impressive 315 EMV (Estimated Media Value), reaffirming her status as the South Korean IT Girl and a true fashion icon. Renowned for her bold and diverse fashion choices, the global brand ambassador for Calvin Klein continues to set the fashion industry ablaze.

In 2023, BTS member V stood out as the number one male fashion influencer, landing the impressive third position overall with a strong 265 EMV. Even with a smaller follower count compared to other top influencers, what makes him shine is his incredible engagement rate of 20.6%, showing a deep connection with his audience. What's noteworthy is that he achieved this without hitting up Fashion Week or major events, relying on just a few Instagram posts as the brand ambassador for big names like CELINE and Cartier.

V made a notable mark by gracing the covers of four prestigious fashion magazines, showcasing his versatility and flawless visuals. Through these diverse shoots, he demonstrated his modeling prowess, easily adapting to different concepts and styles. Taehyung's impactful presence and his ability to captivate the fashion world speak to his innate style and enduring influence, creating ripples despite his unconventional approach to the industry.

Right on the heels of this dynamic duo are the remaining BLACKPINK members: Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa, securing impressive positions at 4, 5, and 7 respectively. BLACKPINK, the K-Pop sensation, is widely recognized for pioneering "fashion deals" in the K-Pop world. Each of the four members is aligned with some of the biggest luxury fashion brands globally. Rosé shines as the ambassador for YSL and Tiffany & Co. Jisoo proudly represents Dior and Cartier. Lisa stands tall with CELINE and Bulgari. And not to be overlooked, Jennie, the face of CHANEL and Calvin Klein, remains fashion's darling in the realm of K-Pop stars.

In a noteworthy mention, the report highlights talents from the HYBE label. ENHYPEN, proudly representing Prada, stands tall at position 12, showcasing their rising influence on fashion trends. Adding to the diversity, NewJeans, another entity under the HYBE label, firmly secures position 14, contributing to the array of influential personalities.

This in-depth report emphasizes the varied landscape of fashion influencers, showcasing diverse styles and talents that captivate audiences globally. Every individual spotlighted in the report brings a distinct flair and perspective to the fashion realm, contributing to the continually evolving story of style.

The combined presence of BLACKPINK members and talents from the HYBE label showcases the industry's diverse array of trendsetters, each making a lasting impact on the dynamic world of fashion. As 2023 comes to an end, their influence continues to be a driving force propelling fashion into the future.

