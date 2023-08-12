As rumors of a romantic involvement between BTS' Jimin and Song Da Eun escalate, the actress has broken her silence, urging netizens to "stop trying to make me scared" and denying any connections to the K-pop star

MUMBAI: The South Korean boy band BTS’ members are always in the headlines for one or the other reason. Their massive popularity across the world is the major reason behind it. While the seven members always stay connected with their fans via live streams and social media platforms, they make sure to stay hush-hush about their private lives. Despite that, all the members are always surrounded by romance rumors with some silly evidences. As the latest one was Jimin, who was linked to actress Song Da Eun, the latter has slammed them and asked netizens to stop the rumors immediately.

Jimin is undeniably one of the most popular K-pop stars. Since his debut with BTS in 2013, he has captivated millions with his talent. Despite being a bit shy compared to his bandmates, Jimin ensures a strong connection with the ARMY.

In recent months, there have been persistent rumors linking BTS' Jimin to South Korean actress Song Da Eun. Known for her appearance on the reality show Heart Signal 2, netizens speculated about their relationship, pointing to similar jewelry, paintings, and rugs owned by both as potential evidence. Some even suggested that the two stars attended the same events and shared stories simultaneously on Instagram.

Also Read- Wow! Beyond The Star trailer is out, BTS' Suga opens up on difficulties during the making of the docuseries

Amid the ongoing claims, Song Da Eun recently spoke out, firmly denying any dating rumors with Jimin. She urged netizens to stop spreading baseless rumors, expressing her discomfort. On her Instagram story, as reported by Koreaboo, Da Eun stated, "Please ask other people instead of me about things I’m not related to. I’m not insane. I know how scary fandoms are. Stop trying to make me scared by doing all these things that you could be sued for."

Addressing the evidence presented by netizens to support their claims of her dating the BTS member, she added, “Now and before, I’ve been gathering materials from Instagram, YouTube, etc. There are quite a few who are asking about the photos I’ve uploaded before. I thought that even if I uploaded a photo today, they would claim that I uploaded it [at a different time] in the past. Since they don’t know how I spend my day, I don’t reply to such comments.”

The actress faced criticism, with some claiming she posted stories at the same time as Jimin to intentionally spark rumors.

In addition to Jimin, BTS consists of RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, and V. Currently, the seven members are on a hiatus as they fulfill their mandatory military service. Previously, there were also romance rumors involving BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie.

Also Read- Wow! BTS members attend the last live before going to military service, talk to fans about their future plans

Credit goes to Koimoi.



