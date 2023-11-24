Congratulations! Paris Hilton welcomes second child- a baby girl; names her London, check out adorable pictures

she recently took the internet by storm after announcing the birth of her second child-a daughter through surrogacy. She also revealed the name of her baby girl as London.
Paris

MUMBAI: Businesswoman, American media personality and Hilton heiress, Paris Hilton has lots to celebrate as she recently took the internet by storm after announcing the birth of her second child-a daughter through surrogacy. She also revealed the name of her baby girl as London.

Also Read-Paris Hilton makes 'green' with envy in new post

Sharing an adorable pink romper with the name London stitched on it, Paris captioned it, “Thankful for my baby girl”. Check out her social media post here;

Model Naomi Campbell commented, “Congratulations @parishilton & welcome London”

Paris and Carter Reum got married in a lavish wedding in 2021 and secretly had their fitch child; a son named Phoenix Barron on January 16th 2023.

On the Elle Degeneres show Paris had said that she would name her daughter London Marilyn Hilton. She also previously mentioned that she was waiting to have a daughter after freezing her embryos. 

Recently Paris hit back at trolls saying, “This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return. If I don’t post my baby, people assume I’m not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful I’m a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable, and angelic.”

She added, “I’ve dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. It’s hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy.’

Also Read-Not me! Britney says Paris Hilton photoshopped her into party pic

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-FreePressJournal 

Latest Video