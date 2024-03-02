Congratulations! Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel all set to marry his long time Australian girlfriend Tilda?

MUMBAI: Dev Patel is one of the most popular British actors. He has been part of some path-breaking films like Hotel Mumbai, Lion, among many others. What got him immense popularity is the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire which also got him a nomination for the British Academy Film Award for Best Actor for the breakthrough role.

There is some good news personally in Dev Patel’s life as the actor is all set to tie the knot with his long time GF Tilda Cobham-Hervey. A Reddit user wrote that Tilda and Dev have been in a relationship for the last 7 years and will soon take their relationship to the next level.

As per a source, they got to know about Dev’s marriage from the film titled Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar by Wes Anderson.

On the work front, Dev will soon be seen in the upcoming thriller Monkey Man which will hit theaters on April 5, 2024. Tilda made her acting debut with Sophie Hyde's directed critically-acclaimed independent film, 52 Tuesdays and has also been part of films like Hotel Mumbai, I Am Woman, and others. In 2023, she starred in the Amazon Prime TV series, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

