Congratulations! Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel all set to marry his long time Australian girlfriend Tilda?

There is some good news personally in Dev Patel’s life as the actor is all set to tie the knot with his long time GF Tilda Cobham-Hervey.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 13:55
Dev Patel

MUMBAI: Dev Patel is one of the most popular British actors. He has been part of some path-breaking films like Hotel Mumbai, Lion, among many others. What got him immense popularity is the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire which also got him a nomination for the British Academy Film Award for Best Actor for the breakthrough role.

Also Read-Monkey Man Trailer: Wow! Dev Patel impresses in this high octane actioner; Sobhita Dhulipala makes her Hollywood debut

There is some good news personally in Dev Patel’s life  as the actor is all set to tie the knot with his long time GF Tilda Cobham-Hervey. A Reddit user wrote that Tilda and Dev have been in a relationship for the last 7 years and will soon take their relationship to the next level.

As per a source, they got to know about Dev’s marriage from the film titled Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar by Wes Anderson.

Check out the news here;

Netizens and Dev’s fans have now reacted to the news. Check it out below;

Also Read-Dev Patel risks life trying to stop violent knife fight

On the work front, Dev will soon be seen in the upcoming thriller Monkey Man which will hit theaters on April 5, 2024. Tilda made her acting debut with Sophie Hyde's directed critically-acclaimed independent film, 52 Tuesdays and has also been part of films like Hotel Mumbai, I Am Woman, and others. In 2023, she starred in the Amazon Prime TV series, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

Dev Patel Tilda Australian Slumdog Millionaire Monkey Man Sikander Kher The Wedding Guest Lion Hotel Mumbai Buzz News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 13:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Surprising! Inder stops Seerat from going with her parents
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
ROFL! Shahid Kapoor's funny take on 'Favorite kind of relative' sparks laughter among fans; Netizen reacts!
MUMBAI: With Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor is getting ready for his upcoming love film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya....
Whoa! Pandya Store's Rohit Chandel shares an interesting picture that he never shared on social media, check it out
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Jhanak: Shocking! Bipasha and Tanuja ask Jhanak to pack her bags, Anirudh unaware of it
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Pandya Store: Really! Dhaval will now take Natasha in his arms and ask her what about love
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Congratulations! Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel all set to marry his long time Australian girlfriend Tilda?
MUMBAI: Dev Patel is one of the most popular British actors. He has been part of some path-breaking films like Hotel...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
ROFL! Shahid Kapoor's funny take on 'Favorite kind of relative' sparks laughter among fans; Netizen reacts!
Latest Videos