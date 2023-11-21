Dating rumors involving BTS' RM and aespa's Karina have sparked an unfortunate fan altercation. Some ARMYs claim, "He would never date someone like her" while using derogatory language.

MUMBAI: South Korean band BTS members are no strangers to dating rumors. A few days after Jimin was reportedly dating Song Da Eun from Heart Signal 2, group leader RM has found himself in a new buzz as reports suggest the K-pop idol has been dating aespa’s Karina. The rumors surfaced after a post on a popular Korean online community suggested RM and Karina went together to a concert. However, the dating rumors have also ignited a war of words between BTS’ fans ARMY and aespa’s fandom MY. Scroll below for the entire scoop.

BTS’ RM, also known as Namjoon, is very famous for keeping his personal life very secret. The rapper has also lashed out at many media reports for invading his privacy as he insists people talk more about his professional endeavors instead.

Dating rumors between Karina and RM have emerged as aespa prepares to release their 4th mini album, 'Drama'. Supporters of the girl group suspect that these rumors may have been strategically introduced to cast a negative shadow on aespa's imminent album launch.

A user on X(formerly Twitter) stated that RM and Karina went to Sooyon’s concert as both were seen posing with Soyoon backstage.

Meanwhile, many fans also took to X(formerly Twitter) to assert the rumors as ‘absurd’ and how this could potentially be the most far-fetched shipping of idols of all time.

“Quotes crying rm this rm that but all I’m seeing is ratmys using this as an excuse to be vile towards Karina kindly stfu,” one user said.

Some BTS and even aespa fans also got involved in a nasty E-fight as ARMY claimed that RM would never date a ‘plastic’ referring to Karina’s plastic surgeries, while MY dragging RM’s looks.

“My man doesn’t have rest, something keeps dragging him, and idk who Karina girl is but RM with her ???? Lol funny he would never date a plastic like this,” the other user commented.

When one aespa fan asked, “Out of everyone you think she would pick RM?,” a BTS ARMY replied, “What makes you think RM wants to be chosen by her out of all the beautiful and intelligent people in the world? Karina is not on his level.”

“I feel like no one said Karina and RM are dating but people just wanted to act like it was a major topic,” an X user added.

RM is soon expected to announce the joining dates for military service as his agency HYBE Entertainment shares.

