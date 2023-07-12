Did you know that the finale of "Crash Landing On You" surpassed the viewership record set by Gong Yoo's "Goblin" in 2020? Discover more about this achievement!

MUMBAI: Crash Landing on You and Goblin are among the highest-rated shows in the South Korean entertainment industry. The two shows are still fresh in the hearts of their loyal fan bases as they often revisit it and talk about it. While both of them had a unique story and a beloved star cast, did you know CLOY surpassed Goblin’s rating with its finale episode in 2020 and scripted history? Scroll down to learn more about it.

"Crash Landing On You," featuring Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, is a tale of a wealthy South Korean woman and a North Korean army Captain. Se-ri, the heiress, accidentally ends up in North Korea and encounters the Captain, who aids her in returning home without alerting the military. As they embark on an escape together, romance blossoms, adding intensity to the story.

On the flip side, "Goblin" follows Kim Shin, portrayed by Gong Yoo, on a quest to find a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and bring an end to his immortal life. His path crosses with a high school girl, the chosen one for this task. The show also features Kim Go-eun and Lee Dong-wook in prominent roles.

In 2020, according to a Soompi report, the final episode of "Crash Landing On You" made history by achieving the highest viewership rating in the history of tvN. The dramatic and emotional finale, filled with love, garnered an impressive average rating of 21.683% in South Korea. At its peak, the episode reached a remarkable 24.1%, surpassing the previous record held by Gong Yoo's "Goblin" in January 2017, which had a peak rating of 20.5%.

The Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin-starring drama performed exceptionally well in the Seoul metropolitan area, achieving an average rating of 23.24%.

"Crash Landing On You" made a significant impact worldwide, attracting many newcomers to the world of K-dramas after its broadcast. The show's availability on Netflix has kept it in demand, with people continuing to watch it on the platform. Interestingly, the show proved to be fortunate for its lead stars, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, who developed a real-life romance on set and eventually got married in 2022. They welcomed their baby boy into the world last year.

Whereas on the other side Goblin’s popularity has not yet shrunk at all as people preferred to watch it on OTT platforms.

Credit goes to koimoi.