Disheartening! Nichelle Nichols who played communications officer Nyota Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89

MUMBAI: Nichelle Nichols, a groundbreaking Black actress who played communications officer Nyota Uhura with cool authority on popular 1960s series "Star Trek," has passed away. She was 89.

A family spokesman said Nichols died in Silver City, New Mexico, where she had been living with her son. Tributes poured in quickly, including from a long list of devoted "Trekkies."

Nichols made history with one of the first interracial kisses on US television -- a 1968 embrace shared with the Enterprise's Captain Kirk, played by William Shatner (a kiss deemed worthy of a separate entry in Wikipedia).

While best known as Uhura, Nichols had a varied career, dancing with Sammy Davis Jr. in "Porgy and Bess," appearing on the NBC series "Heroes" and recording an album.

She also played Uhura -- a name taken from the Swahili for "freedom" -- in the first six "Star Trek" movies.

Nichols, who had trained in ballet and musical theatre, at one point, told "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry that she wanted to quit the show to return to the theatre.

Later, Nichols worked as a recruiter for NASA -- which reached out to her after she had criticized its lack of diversity -- and successfully encouraged several talented African-Americans and women of all races to consider careers with the space agency.

