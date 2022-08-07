Disheartening! Popular Hollywood actor known for his gangster role in ‘The Godfather’ dies at 82

MUMBAI: Hollywood actor James Caan, who was recognised for his famous role as gangster Sonny Corleone in 'The Godfather' movie passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 82. His family said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of tweet," said the statement, which was posted on Caan's official Twitter account.

Born in 1940 in Bronx, New York City, the actor was the son of a kosher butcher. He met his future collaborator Francis Ford Coppola at Hofstra University in NYC. His first stint as an actor was in the 1961 Broadway production of Blood, Sweat and Stanley Poole, a second world war play by William Goldman and his brother James.

After several acting stints, he achieved his biggest breakthrough with 'The Godfather' directed by Coppola. Reportedly, he had auditioned for the role of Michael Corleone which eventually went to Al Pacino.

The actor was last seen in 'Queen Bees' directed by Michael Lembeck. The film was released in June last year.

Credit: ETimes

