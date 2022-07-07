HILARIOUS! Karan Kundrra wants Tejasswi Prakash to return this precious home decor that she took for her Couture Shoot

Post that in the last few weeks of the game the two pulled up their stockings and bounced back in the game and were among the top three contestants of the show. After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

2022-07-07
Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash

Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. 

Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants in the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared the winner of the show. The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share.

During the game, one must have seen how Tejasswi and Karan were strong players in the initial days of the show and then when the track of their love story began their game fell down and many celebrities who came on the show did advise them to get back on track before it’s too late.

 These days both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again in a lot of news. Well, now Karan leaves a hilarious comment on Tejasswi's couture shoot, he comments, ' Please return my carpet.. and plz saaf karke dena wapis.. bohot ganda kar dia tune laddoooo'

Check out the post: 

Well, there is no doubt that the two are the most loving couples on television and they have a massive fan following.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Latest Video