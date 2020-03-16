Heartbreaking! THIS Hollywood star admitted to hospital owing to mental health issues

MUMBAI: British actress Ruby Barker, who is known for her work in the historical-romance streaming series ‘Bridgerton’, was recently hospitalised following her struggle with mental health issues.

The actress shared the news with her followers through a video which she posted on her social media.

Barker, who plays Lady Maria Crane (nee Thompson) on the Netflix hit show, told her followers that she was being discharged from the hospital after being “really unwell for a really long time” and urged viewers to be gentle with themselves if they’re also struggling.

“Stop being so hard on yourself,” the 25-year-old actress said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to take a break and you’ve got to say, ‘I just can’t do this right now. I need support.'”

Her post further read, “I want to survive, and I will survive, I’m going to. And so are you.”

Reportedly, she thanked Rhimes in particular for “saving” her through the role of Marina, an unwed pregnant woman determined to secure a future for herself and her children.

In ‘To Sir Phillip With Love’, the Julia Quinn book upon which Barker’s character is based, Marina Crane is said to have struggled with severe depression, although the Netflix show has not yet reached that portion of the story and could go in a different direction like it has with several other book-based storylines.

