Heartbreaking! THIS Hollywood star admitted to hospital owing to mental health issues

Hollywood actress Ruby Barker pens an emotional note owing to mental health issues
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 18:27
Heartbreaking! THIS Hollywood star admitted to hospital owing to mental health issues

MUMBAI: British actress Ruby Barker, who is known for her work in the historical-romance streaming series ‘Bridgerton’, was recently hospitalised following her struggle with mental health issues.

The actress shared the news with her followers through a video which she posted on her social media.

Barker, who plays Lady Maria Crane (nee Thompson) on the Netflix hit show, told her followers that she was being discharged from the hospital after being “really unwell for a really long time” and urged viewers to be gentle with themselves if they’re also struggling.

Also Read:Exclusive! Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya fame Aarya Dharamchand Kumar roped in for Saurabh Tewari’s next for Colors TV?


“Stop being so hard on yourself,” the 25-year-old actress said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to take a break and you’ve got to say, ‘I just can’t do this right now. I need support.'”

Her post further read, “I want to survive, and I will survive, I’m going to. And so are you.”

Reportedly, she thanked Rhimes in particular for “saving” her through the role of Marina, an unwed pregnant woman determined to secure a future for herself and her children.

Also Read:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Pakhi’s drama irks Sai, Virat blames Sai for Samrat’s death

In ‘To Sir Phillip With Love’, the Julia Quinn book upon which Barker’s character is based, Marina Crane is said to have struggled with severe depression, although the Netflix show has not yet reached that portion of the story and could go in a different direction like it has with several other book-based storylines.

Credit: koimoi
    
    

TellyChakkar Hollywood Bridgeton Ruby Barker Marina Crane Lady Maria Crane Julia Quinn Book British Actress Mental Health Issues
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 18:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Interesting! Meera furious to punish Pakhi’s parents, Agastya comes to check on Pakhi
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Exclusive! My diet has been weird these days; it is more of fasting: Kumkum Bhagya’s former Rhea aka Naina Singh
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I love watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but I don't see myself being a part of the show' Jay Bhanushali gets candid about his choice of content on Television, upcoming projects and more
MUMBAI: "Dhappa" is directed by Anil V Kumar and Saket Yadav. It will also feature actors like Sheela Sharma, Prithvi...
TC AWARDS! Kinjal Shah, Rishita Pandya and Imlie Rathore gets Award for this category, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  Motherhood is the most challenging and...
Kundali Bhagya: What! After Natasha, a new girl to make an entry in Karan Luthra’s life?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
#AudienceVerdict: ‘Thenkyou’ and ‘Soory’ are the MOST IRRITATING WORDS spoken by Anupamaa!
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Ouch! Aamir Khan brutally trolled for his expressions in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer
Ouch! Aamir Khan brutally trolled for his expressions in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer
Latest Video