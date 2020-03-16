Exclusive! Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya fame Aarya Dharamchand Kumar roped in for Saurabh Tewari’s next for Colors TV?

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Aarya Dharamchand Kumar is one of the most talented actors in telly town. He is known for his many roles but is still remembered for his stint in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, which aired on Star Plus and has Pooja Gor as Pratigya and Arhaan Behll as Krishna Singh Thakur.

Now, we have exclusive information that Aarya Dharamchand Kumar has been roped in for Colors TV’s next show, which will be produced by Saurabh Tewari and have Surbhi Chandna in the lead role!

As of now, more details regarding his role, genre of the show, and the other actors have not been revealed, but we will update you on the same.

