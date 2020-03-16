Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Ann Philip roped in Mavrick Pictures LLP’s next project?

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: Exclusive! I am passionate only about acting; fashion is a part of the bigger picture: Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Philip aka Rhea

TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Tina Ann Philip is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in telly town. She has recently been winning hearts with her stint as Rhea in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, which stars Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir and Mugdha Chapekar as Prachi in the lead roles.

Now, we have exclusively learnt that Tina will feature in Mavrick Picture LLP’s next project. She will play the role of Malini. However, more details regarding the upcoming project and her character have not been revealed.

Moreover, we are not sure whether the project is an ad film, TV show, web show, photoshoot, or film.

Also read: I believe in a balance of the mind, body, and soul: Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Philip aka Rhea on her fitness regime

So are you guys excited about Tina's upcoming stint?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.