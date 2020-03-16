Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Ann Philip roped in Mavrick Pictures LLP’s next project?

We have exclusively learnt that Tina will feature in Mavrick Picture LLP’s next project. She will play the role of Malini.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 11:24
Tina Ann Philip is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in telly town. She has recently been winning hearts with her stint as Rhea in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, which stars Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir and Mugdha Chapekar as Prachi in the lead roles.

Now, we have exclusively learnt that Tina will feature in Mavrick Picture LLP’s next project. She will play the role of Malini. However, more details regarding the upcoming project and her character have not been revealed. 

Moreover, we are not sure whether the project is an ad film, TV show, web show, photoshoot, or film.

So are you guys excited about Tina's upcoming stint?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Latest Video