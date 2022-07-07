Horrible! THIS Hollywood actor convicted for 12 years for soliciting sex from minors

Cheer fame Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for soliciting sex from minors

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 14:54
Jerry Harris

MUMBAI: Jerry Harris, the former star of hit docu-series 'Cheer', has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for soliciting sex from minors. Reportedly, Harris' sentencing comes five months after the former reality star plead guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in a bathroom during a cheer competition and paying a 17-year-old to send him sexually explicit videos and photos. Harris also admitted to similar conduct with other minors, but those charges were dropped in a plea agreement.

Also Read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Malini returns as a successful Dean; the baby Imlie took home is her bait to enter in Arylie's lives in StarPlus' Imlie

Harris' lawyers reportedly argued for a six-year sentence, saying that the 22-year-old had a "warped" view of relationships due to being assaulted at 13 by a 19-year-old. Prosecutors argued for a 15-year sentence, saying that Harris' childhood was not an excuse for his actions.

"Harris used his celebrity and wealth to continue his exploitation of children, expanding the tools available to him to manipulate them into gratifying his seemingly insatiable sexual desires," assistant US attorney Kelly Guzman said in her sentencing memorandum.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Kulshreshtha's to get a MASSIVE SHOCK as Anubhav dies in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey; A new love interest soon to enter Gungun's life

According to media reports, the mother of two of the victims intends to file a civil suit against Harris and the US All Star Federation, the governing body for the all-star cheerleading and dance in the United States.

Harris was first arrested for charges of child pornography in September 2020, months after the first season of 'Cheer' debuted in January of that year. The series, which follows the cheer squad of Navarro College competing in the Daytona national championship, was a critical success, with team member Harris becoming a fan favourite and minor celebrity.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

TellyChakkar Movies Hollywood Cheer Jerry Harris Pornography US attorney Kelly Guzman Daytona national championship cheer squad
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 14:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! Rhea Chakraborty gets massively trolled by the netizens for THIS reason, see reactions
MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was spotted outside her gym trying to lead her life normally...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Sad! Akriti hurts Gungun with her callous remarks, Gungun suppresses the hurt to make Anubhav’s birthday special
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocker! Sai hugs Pakhi and accepts her as the surrogate, apologizes to Bhavani
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Masterstroke! Soumya planned something big with Goldie, Armaan is bankrupt
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Kanan Malhotra to be seen as the new Gunoji post leap in Punyashlok Ahilyabai
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s magnum opus, Punyashlok Ahilyabai has engaged the viewers with real life...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Masoom, Manushri, and Kunal to EXPOSE the reality of Manjiri!
MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
Recent Stories
Oops! Rhea Chakraborty gets massively trolled by the netizens for THIS reason, see reactions
Oops! Rhea Chakraborty gets massively trolled by the netizens for THIS reason, see reactions
Latest Video