Horrible! THIS Hollywood actor convicted for 12 years for soliciting sex from minors

MUMBAI: Jerry Harris, the former star of hit docu-series 'Cheer', has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for soliciting sex from minors. Reportedly, Harris' sentencing comes five months after the former reality star plead guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in a bathroom during a cheer competition and paying a 17-year-old to send him sexually explicit videos and photos. Harris also admitted to similar conduct with other minors, but those charges were dropped in a plea agreement.

Harris' lawyers reportedly argued for a six-year sentence, saying that the 22-year-old had a "warped" view of relationships due to being assaulted at 13 by a 19-year-old. Prosecutors argued for a 15-year sentence, saying that Harris' childhood was not an excuse for his actions.

"Harris used his celebrity and wealth to continue his exploitation of children, expanding the tools available to him to manipulate them into gratifying his seemingly insatiable sexual desires," assistant US attorney Kelly Guzman said in her sentencing memorandum.

According to media reports, the mother of two of the victims intends to file a civil suit against Harris and the US All Star Federation, the governing body for the all-star cheerleading and dance in the United States.

Harris was first arrested for charges of child pornography in September 2020, months after the first season of 'Cheer' debuted in January of that year. The series, which follows the cheer squad of Navarro College competing in the Daytona national championship, was a critical success, with team member Harris becoming a fan favourite and minor celebrity.

Credit: The Free Press Journal