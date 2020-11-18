K-Pop boy band BTS breaks their own record with 'Dynamite' staying static in the list of Top 20 songs of Billboard’s Hot 100 charts, thus marking the peak of all South-Korean acts!

MUMBAI: BTS continues to make history on Billboard’s charts with their popular song 'Dynamite'! Dynamite is now the No.17 track on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the week of 21st November, thus, spending its 12th week in the Top 20s.

BTS has now extended their record for the longest-running song on the Hot 100 by an all-South Korean group, which they broke last week.

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres and Dynamite has even landed in the topmost position for three non-consecutive weeks during its stay on the chart.

Meanwhile, the track rises to No. 7 on the Pop Songs Radio Airplay chart, which measures total weekly plays on approximately 160 mainstream top 40 radio stations. This is a new peak for all-South Korean acts!

Furthermore, BTS hit No. 9 two weeks ago and broke the No.10 records for all-South Korean acts set by PSY’s 'Gangnam Style' and 'Dynamite' maintained that ranking last week.

Dynamite is also No.15 on the Digital Song Sales chart, No. 5 on the Global 200 chart and No. 4 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

BTS rises to No. 3 on the Artist 100 and remains at No. 1 on the Social 50, extending their record of most weeks at the top to 205 non-consecutive weeks.

With Dynamite still having great success on the charts, BTS will be releasing their new album 'BE' (Deluxe Edition) on this 20th November, featuring the title track 'Life Goes On'.

Credit: Pinkvilla