Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are hands-on parents

MUMBAI: Star couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are doing a great job balancing parenthood with their careers.

According to a source, they are on the "same page" when it comes to their approach to parenting, reports etonline.com.

"Katy and Orlando are doing fantastic as a couple and are in parenthood bliss. They're on the same page when it comes to making time for Daisy and their careers and doing a really great job at figuring everything out together. Daisy is their main priority right now," said the source.

The singer gave birth to Daisy in August this year. This is her first child with Bloom.

"They have both been so hands-on, and (they) know that it will always be a balancing act. Orlando thinks Katy is an amazing mom," added the source.

While Daisy is Perry's first baby, Bloom shares a son, Flynn, with Miranda Kerr. The supermodel recently opened up about their equation on "The Drew Barrymore Show".

"I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy. Because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing," Kerr said.

