Lisa Rinna to star in 'American Horror Stories' Season 3

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 21:20
MUMBAI:'Days of our Lives' actress Lisa Rinna is set to star in the third season of 'American Horror Stories', the horror anthology series.

According to 'Deadline', the former star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' (RHOBH) will appear in an episode of the upcoming season titled 'Tapeworm'.

Details of the episode remain under wraps but we hear that Rinna has concluded most of the filming and is back in LA.

'American Horror Stories' is a spinoff of 'American Horror Story' with each episode telling a different horror tale. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, Stories has a total of 15 episodes between two seasons.

Some of the actors that have appeared in the series include Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Denis O'Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Max Greenfield, Paris Jackson, Bella Thorne, Kevin McHale, Danny Trejo, Judith Light, Alicia Silverstone, among others.

Rinna has been thriving since exiting 'RHOBH' earlier this year after eight seasons on the Bravo reality series.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!'" she said in a statement about her exit.

Since leaving the franchise, Rinna has been focused on fashion and posing for magazines like Paper, Es and Super. The former Days of our Lives star has also made several appearances as a guest host on CBS's The Talk.

SOURCE:IANS

