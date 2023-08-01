Madonna 'secretly planning' greatest hits tour to celebrate 40 years in music

The Queen of pop, Madonna, is "secretly planning" her first ever "greatest hits" tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her music career.
MUMBAI :  The Queen of pop, Madonna, is "secretly planning" her first ever "greatest hits" tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her music career.

On Wednesday, January 4, 'The Sun' reported that the 'Material Girl' hitmaker is expected to announce new dates in the next few weeks, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source close to the situation also confirmed to the outlet that the 64-year-old star has booked out London's O2 Arena for multiple events.

"Madonna is trying something completely new and really giving fans, young and old, what they want," the so-called insider shared. "She wants to capitalise on tracks like 'Frozen' and 'Material Girl' popping off on TikTok, and introduce her back catalogue to an entirely new generation."

The informant further explained, "Previously she has always wanted to be forward-facing and focus on whatever new album she's plugging. But now, in her mid-sixties, she is going back to basics and once again reinventing herself."

"That being said, it is sure to be no holds barred and suitably risque," the source added. "Her last 'Madame X' tour was in small theatres, but this one will be in stadiums, with the O2 already confirmed. It's massively exciting."

Her "Madame X" tour in 2019 and 2020 saw her playing 75 intimate shows at theatres around the world.

Last July, Madonna hinted in an interview with 'Variety' that she's keen to get on the road again. "I'm just looking for interesting, fun ways to re-release my catalogue and introduce my music to a new generation," the "Like a Virgin" singer told the outlet.

"I'm focused on that and I've been writing a screenplay for my film for the last couple of years. The whole thing with 'Frozen' was so fun, but I woke up one day and went, 'I'm sick of living in the past!' I want to go on tour again, I'm a creature of the stage. That is my happy place."


Source : Ians 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/08/2023 - 18:15

