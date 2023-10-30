Matthew Perry Death: Shocking! How did the Friends actor die? THIS is what his autopsy reports say

MUMBAI: Friends is one of the most loved and popular blockbuster sit-coms of all times. The world was left in complete shock when actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 29th October. The actor, 53 was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has now revealed the reason behind Matthew's untimely demise.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said that although the toxicology reports of the actor were pending but no drugs were found at the scene and also no foul play has been suspected. There has been much speculation about Perry’s death where many are saying that he was murdered and others said that it was a revenge killing.

Perry was known for his struggle with Alcohol and prescription drugs addiction which he had revealed in his memoir; Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”

Friends was a hit sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004 and the other cast members included Jeniffer Aniston, David Shwimmer, Matt LeBlac and Lisa Kudrow. Matthew has been part of other shows like The West Wing, Ally McBeal, Scrubs and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Matthew’s toxicology reports are expected to be released in the next few weeks. So far the reason for his death is inconclusive.

