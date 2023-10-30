Matthew Perry Death: Shocking! How did the Friends actor die? THIS is what his autopsy reports say

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said that although the toxicology reports of the actor were pending but no drugs were found at the scene and also no foul play has been suspected.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 11:53
Matthew Perry

MUMBAI: Friends is one of the most loved and popular blockbuster sit-coms of all times. The world was left in complete shock when actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 29th October. The actor, 53 was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has now revealed the reason behind Matthew's untimely demise.

Also Read- Rest in peace! Friends star Matthew Perry is no more, found dead in his LA home

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said that although the toxicology reports of the actor were pending but no drugs were found at the scene and also no foul play has been suspected. There has been much speculation about Perry’s death where many are saying that he was murdered and others said that it was a revenge killing.            

Perry was known for his struggle with Alcohol and prescription drugs addiction which he had revealed in his memoir; Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”  

Friends was a hit sitcom that ran from 1994 to 2004 and the other cast members included Jeniffer Aniston, David Shwimmer, Matt LeBlac and Lisa Kudrow. Matthew has been part of other shows like The West Wing, Ally McBeal, Scrubs and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Also Read- Marvellous! Madonna achieved one more milestone by becoming the highest-selling female recording artist

Matthew’s toxicology reports are expected to be released in the next few weeks. So far the reason for his death is inconclusive. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-HindustanTimes

Matthew Perry Friends Jenniffer Aniston Courtney Cox David Shwimmer Lisa Kudrow Chandler Rachael Phoebe Mónica Buzz News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 11:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel get into a heated argument as the latter warns Abhishek to stay away from Isha asks him to stop playing with Isha’s mind and makes it clear that he is her boyfriend
MUMBAI: We have already seen how Abhishek and Isha’s love story made headlines outside and inside of Bigg Boss.Even on...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Wow! Wagle family to appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati?
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Wow! Pashminna participate in the Shikara race
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Exclusive! Tanaaz Irani bags Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television.The star Plus show has taken a leap...
Exclusive! I realized that I have a knack of directing and was inclined towards learning all what goes behind the camera: Fahmaan Khan
MUMBAI:Fahmaan Khan is a talented actor and needs no introduction.He has been a part of television’s most popular daily...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Angad comes to Save Sahiba, Angad tries to kill Romi
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Ananya Panday
Happy Birthday! On Ananya Panday’s birthday, here are some times when she raised the temperature with her bikini looks
Latest Video