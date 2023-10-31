Must Read! “Stop the violence”, Selena Gomez on taking a social media break; expresses concern over the Israel-Plestine conflict

MUMBAI : American pop singer Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to share her thoughts on the disturbing and heart wrenching Israel-Palestine conflict. The actress/singer has been away from social media for a long time and has now broken a silence strongly condemning the violence, where thousands of civilians, especially children have lost their lives.

Selena said that raising her voice with a post on social media will not make any difference even though she is the most followed celeb on the internet. Appealing for peace and harmony, Selena wrote, “We need to protect all people, especially children, and stop the violence for good.”

Selena’s post read, “I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop violence for good. I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t (sic)”

As the war enters its fourth week, Palestinians are in desperate need of food, clean water, and fuel, where Israel’s military personnel said that they had struck more than 600 militants over the last few days.

