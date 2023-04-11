Must See! Unseen visuals of Matthew Perry’s private funeral go viral, his Friends’ co-stars seen

MUMBAI: Friends is one of the most loved and popular blockbuster sit-coms of all times. The world was left in complete shock when actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 29th October. The actor, 54 was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has now revealed the reason behind Matthew's untimely demise.

Matthew Perry’s co-stars from Friends attended his funeral at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles on 3rd November where his funeral service was presumably held.

His co-stars Courney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jeniffer Aniston and David Shwimmer are all seen arriving in black outfits. Matt Le Blanc also was seen.

Now some visuals of Matthew’s private funeral have gone viral. Check it out;

Matthew Perry's private funeral was held on Friday at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in LA



Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison served as a pallbearer



Jennifer Aniston (at the back), Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer (center) and Lisa Kudrow (front) are seen on Friday pic.twitter.com/2zGys6GP2q — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) November 4, 2023

Friends co-stars attend Matthew Perry's funeral. pic.twitter.com/Upsrn32k2N — Iyan Velji (@IyanVelji) November 4, 2023

Matthew’s family said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

