Oh no! Meryl Streep and Don Gummer’s marriage in trouble, sources reveal the couple is living separately since 6 years

From Julie and Julia to Only Murders In the building season 3, there is no stopping Meryl Streep as far as her performances go. While her professional life has been on a high for a while now, her personal life has not been so good it seems.
MUMBAI :Mary Louise Streep popularly as Meryl Streep is one of the most iconic and talented American actresses. Her versatility and ability to adapt to any accent has made her one of the greatest performers in the current times and won her several awards. 

From Julie and Julia to Only Murders In the building season 3, there is no stopping Meryl Streep as far as her performances go. While her professional life has been on a high for a while now, her personal life has not been so good it seems.

As per reports, Meryl and her husband Don Gummer of 45 years have been living separated for the last 6 years. The Devil Wears Prada actress and Don, who is a sculptor, tied the knot in 1978. Although the couple have not commented on this, sources have said that the couple have been living separately for a while now.

The source said, “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart.”

Meryl was last seen with Don in 2018 at the Oscars. This piece of information has left her fans worried. The reasons for their separation is yet to be ascertained.   

Meryl met Don in 1978 when she was mourning the loss of her boyfriend and Deer Hunter co-star, John Cazale, who passed away tragically with Lung Cancer. The couple got married in 1978 and kept their relationship hidden from the media. The duo have four children that include singer-songwriter, Henry Wolfe, actresses, Mamie Gummer and Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson. 

During an old interview, Meryl had spoken about the secret to a long lasting marriage. She said that once in a while a couple needs to shut up every once in a while to make the marriage work. She had said, “There's no road map on how to raise a family: It's always an enormous negotiation. But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life. I can't imagine eschewing one for the other.”

Meryl added, “Teamwork is everything. My husband Don was very involved. He was a little more relaxed when it comes to raising kids. I was more of a tiger mom.”

