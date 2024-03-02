RIP! Iconic actor Carl Weathers, Renowned for roles in Rocky and The Mandalorian, Passes away at 76

MUMBAI: According to his manager Matt Luber, Carl Weathers, who gained notoriety as Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" films and went on to star in other films and television series, including "The Mandalorian" and "Predator," has passed away. Weathers was seventy-six.

According to Luber, the actor "died peacefully at home" on Thursday. There was no listed cause of death. “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life,” according to a statement his family gave CNN. “Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

When Weathers went in for an audition for the part in "Rocky," he was actually a former football player who had never boxed. He went on to play Apollo Creed in the Academy Award-winning movie and its three sequels.

Recalling his audition, Weathers told the Hollywood Reporter in 2015 that Sylvester Stallone was the writer of the movie, but he was unaware that Stallone was also the star. Later on, sensing the reading had not gone smoothly, he remembered, “I just blurted out, ‘I could do a lot better if you got me a real actor to work with.’”

The persona was clearly inspired by Muhammad Ali, a man Weathers met later in life. Weathers parlayed his “Rocky” exposure into several other roles that relied on his imposing stature, including the 1987 sci-fi action blockbuster “Predator,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. He played a Detroit police officer in the critically panned film "Action Jackson" the following year.

Later appearances included the TV series "Arrested Development," the Adam Sandler comedy "Happy Gilmore," the voice of Combat Carl in the "Toy Story" franchise, and the TV movie "In the Heat of the Night."

Most recently, Weathers directed one episode of the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" and had a significant supporting part. For this portrayal, earned a nomination for an Emmy in the drama guest acting category.

