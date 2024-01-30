Shocking! Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun’s LA home raided by burglars

MUMBAI : Squid Game is one of the most well-known Ott series. The fan following of the series is huge. Now actor Lee Byung-Hun who has been part of the series recently had his LA home ransacked by burglars. Luckily there was no damage to property. The actor is yet to comment on the incident.

The actor was not at home when the burglary occurred. His agency however confirmed the news saying, “It is true that there was a break-in at Lee Byung Hun’s home in the United States, but it has been confirmed that there was no damage.”

No arrests have been made so far as the Los Angeles POlice Department is still investigating the news. The cops will confirm the news only after the actor returns home and is able to locate what all has been stolen.

