Whoa! Sofie Turner makes her relationship with Peregrine Pearson official post split from Joe Jonas

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who were one of the most loved couples in tinsel town, have been in the news lately for their ongoing divorce. The couple have now decided to have a divorce settlement in private. As per the court documents, the couple have decided to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.”

Also Read-What! Priyanka Chopra falls hard on her butt at ‘Love Again’ premier, thanks Hollywood paps for not capturing the embarrassing moment

Seems like Sophie has found love again in Peregrine Pearson and the duo have made their relationship Insta Official as she shared glimpses of their vacay together. She shared a series of images and captioned them “Jaggerbomb anyone?”

Take a look at her pictures here;

29 year old Peregrine Pearson holds the title of heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a region in Sussex and is heir to a $284 million family fortune. The duo were first seen at the Gare du Nord railway station and later at the Stade de France.

Sophie and Joe are divorcing after 4 years of being married and have 2 children together; Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

Sophie reportedly has dropped ‘child abduction’ charges against Joe who was not allowing their daughters to fly from US to the UK to see her, withholding their passports. The couple have amicably settled things and are now in a much better place. They have decided to co-parent the children.

Pearson, recently broke up with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, 27, who is the goddaughter of King Charles III. Maria is a model and a well known socialite.

Also Read-Surprising! Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner unfollow each other amidst Sophie and Joe Jonas' divorce news

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal