Sad! Fans mourn the demise of ‘Friends’ actor Mike Hagerty who died at 67

MUMBAI: Actor Mike Hagerty, who was best known for his roles in Friends, Overboard, and Somebody Somewhere, has passed away. The actor was 67. The cause of death is still unknown. The news of his death was revealed by his Somebody Somewhere co-star Bridget Everett. Taking to Instagram, Bridget shared pictures of Mike along with a heartbreaking note about his passing.

“With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed," the note read.

Several stars and fans took to the comments section and paid their tributes. Sara Jessica Parker wrote, “No. No. No. no. Oh terrible loss and k will miss him on your show. Heartbreaking. Admired him for years." A fan wrote, “Ohh I am so so sorry." Another added, “Oh no. Loved him. He was fantastic on your show & many others."

“You'll always be remembered, Mr. Treeger. May your family and friends feel our love! Thank u for everything! Rest in peace.”, commented the third user. Another fan wrote, “One of my favorite Friends episodes was when Joey taught Mr. Treeger to dance. Thanks for the wonderful memories! #RIPMikeHagerty #Friends”

Credit: News 18