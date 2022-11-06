Sad! Justin Bieber suffers from partial facial paralysis

Days after cancelling shows in his world tour, Justin Bieber announced he was suffering from temporary facial paralysis. He said he had to cancel his tour dates as he was “physically, obviously not capable of doing them.”

MUMBAI: Days after cancelling shows in his world tour, Justin Bieber announced he was suffering from temporary facial paralysis. He said he had to cancel his tour dates as he was “physically, obviously not capable of doing them.” Justin Bieber took to his Instagram to share with his fans that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing him partial facial paralysis.

In the video, he can be seen saying, "As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move." Explaining why he cancelled the tour, he said, "So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."

The 'Peaches' singer also explained what causes the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in the video. He then shared that he is doing what he must to get back to normal. Along with facial exercises, he is taking time to "rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so I can do what I was born to do."

The condition is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox in children and shingles in adults, the varicella zoster virus. It generally occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near your ear. Most commonly known to leave a painful shingles rash, the syndrome can also cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in more serious cases.

