Sad! Why the Friends’ cast didn’t attend Mathew Perry’s tribute at the 75th Emmy Awards

However the FRIENDS cast that included Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow were not present when a montage and a tribute was paid to the late actor of the show Mathew Perry.
1

MUMBAI: Friends is one of the most loved and popular blockbuster sit-coms of all times. The world was left in complete shock when actor Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing was found dead in his Los Angeles home on 29th October. The actor, 54 was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home. 

Recently at the prestigious 75th Emmy Awards, many stars from the American Tv fraternity attended. However the FRIENDS cast that included Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow were not present when a montage and a tribute was paid to the late actor of the show Mathew Perry.

Executive producers Jeannae Rouzan-Clay and Jesse Collins revealed, "It's still very fresh for them." and that is why they did not attend the homage to the late actor. 

Mathew Perry’s autopsy report has now been released which says the actor's cause of death was the "acute effects of ketamine,". This has sparked a lot of worry on the use of this medication. 

Latest Video