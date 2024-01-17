Shocking! All My Children actor Alec Musser’s cause of death revealed after medical examination

MUMBAI: Well known Hollywood actor Alec Musser who appeared in shows like All My Children, Desperate Housewives, among others was found dead at his Del Mar, California residence. The actor tragically committed suicide as per a statement from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

As per the report, Alec died from a self inflicted wound to his chest. His fiancee, who was the last to see him on the night of 12th January, found him lifeless the next morning on the bathroom floor with a gun closeby. She quickly called the emergency services.

This has come as a huge shock to the film industry and his fans. The reason of his suicide is yet to be confirmed.

