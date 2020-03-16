Shocking! This famous TV personality claims his ex hit him with metal rod; DETAILS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Here’s a shocking piece of news! Well-known television personality Rob Kardashian has alleged that his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna hit him with metal rod.

He took the stand in Los Angeles Superior Court during the ongoing trial between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family. Delivering an emotional testimony on his relationship with Chyna with whom he also shares his daughter Dream, Rob spoke about their toxic relationship and also accused her of using violence against him.

ALSO READ: Disheartening! 87-year-old Kenneth Tsang, a stalwart of Cantonese cinema found dead in a Hong Kong hotel room

Speaking of their early relationship, Rob revealed that he met Blac Chyna, originally named Angela White through Instagram and mutual friends. Kardashian revealed that he was at his "lowest point" in life and hence did not end things immediately with Chyna, despite her disrespectful behaviour towards his family including negative tweets about them and more. Talking about their relationship, Rob said to the court, "It wasn't a real type of love or we'd have been married. I didn't want to be married to someone like that. It was a toxic relationship and nothing I'd want my daughter to see, or how I was raised or how my father raised me. It was a toxic relationship from day one", via People.

Further, Kardashian also revealed that alleged abuse where Chyna got violent numerous times as he recalled the 2016 incident claiming that she allegedly tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord, hit him with a six-foot metal rod and pointed an unloaded gun at him. Rob also stated that the alleged attack on him with a metal rod caused "several blows" to his body and face but he decided to face it maintaining that he would never hit a woman.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

On the work front, Rob Kardashian, an American television personality, is known for appearing on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ:Kris Jenner raves about Rob Kardashian's parenting skills

CREDIT: PINKVILLA