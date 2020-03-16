Disheartening! 87-year-old Kenneth Tsang, a stalwart of Cantonese cinema found dead in a Hong Kong hotel room

MUMBAI: Kenneth Tsang, a stalwart of the "Golden Age" of Cantonese cinema, was found dead in a Hong Kong hotel room on Wednesday while undergoing mandatory quarantine after returning from overseas, local media reported.

Tsang, 87, was reportedly discovered by staff in a quarantine hotel two days after returning from Singapore. In an incident report, police said they were informed a "body" had been found by hotel staff around noon (0400 GMT).

The deceased was an 87-year-old male surnamed Tsang, the incident report said. For Hong Kongers and fans of Cantonese cinema, Tsang was a household name thanks to a career that spanned six decades with more than 200 acting credits listed on film-database IMDB.

While he began acting in earnest in the 1960s, many of his most memorable roles came during the golden period of Hong Kong cinema in the 1980s and 1990s with films like The Killer, Supercop, Peking Opera Blues and Once A Thief.

He was also one of the few Hong Kong stars of that era to cross into Hollywood with supporting roles, mostly villains, in movies like The Replacement Killers, Die Another Day -- a James Bond film -- Anna and The King and Memoirs of A Geisha.

