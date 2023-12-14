Shocking! The Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci reveals being diagnosed with lung cancer despite being a ‘non-smoker’, “I’m in the hospital”

MUMBAI : The Big Bang Theory is one of the most loved American sitcoms of all time. Actress Kate Micucci who played the role of Lucy in the show shocked her fans when she gave a health update on her social media page. The actress who has been part of shows like Scrubs, Raising Hope etc said that she has never smoked a cigarette in her life and yet was diagnosed with Lung cancer.

Kate’s fans showed their support and concern for the actress. In a video Kate said, “Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok. I’m in the hospital, but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. ” She further said, “It was a surprise… They caught it really early.”

As per reports, smoking is the no.1 reason for lung cancer but cases like Kate who are non-smokers can also get this cancer. Fan poured their hearts out for the actress. One wrote, “So sorry for her, but fortunately, it was in an early stage; sometimes disease just appears from nowhere; cancer is one of those associated to hereditary factors, and all of us can suffer it even if our lifestyle is relatively healthy. Hopefully, she recovers fast and completely.” another wrote, “God bless! May she get well soon and be free of pain.”

The dear sweet @katemicucci is recovering from cancer surgery.



She truly is one of the dearest kindest funniest people on this Earth, so we definitely recommend it sending love and virtual hugs and prayers. pic.twitter.com/PgjQY0yP4d — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) December 10, 2023

Kate played actor Kunal Nayyar’s love interest in The BIg Bang Theory in the 5th, 6th and 10th season of the show. The show is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

