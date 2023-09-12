K-Drama is on trend with the most famous Historical series, each series is outstanding in their own way from My Dearest to Song Of Bandits, pick the best one of your taste from the second half of 2023

The newly released K-Drama in the second half of 2023 includes My Dearest, Song Of Bandits and many more into the world of Korean Entertainment.
Dearest

MUMBAI: Experience the splendor of historical dramas with captivating titles like "My Dearest," "Song of Bandits," and "The Story of Park's Marriage Contract," all unveiled in the latter part of 2023. Among them, "My Dearest," a mesmerizing historical romance featuring Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin, garnered immense viewer attention. The series concluded on November 18 with record-breaking viewership ratings. Discover the best of historical dramas that graced screens in the latter half of 2023.

Best historical drama 2023 - second half

The Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin starrer, "My Dearest," kicked off in August, enthralling viewers with its two-part journey. The drama's widespread popularity led to the extension of part two, treating fans to extra episodes. The grand finale, spanning 100 minutes, drew massive viewership. Meanwhile, ongoing historical dramas "The Story of Park's Marriage Contract" and "Moon In the Day" offer a unique blend of the contemporary and historical worlds, captivating audiences with their intriguing narratives.

Credit goes to Pinkvilla.

