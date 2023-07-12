Song Joong KI has an eager in Hollywood debut! Vincenzo Star reveals his secret plus wish to work in Overseas Industries after several failed trials. Hopefully, “To Pass This Time”

Song Joong-ki is looking forward to bag work in overseas industries after Hopeless. Read on!
MUMBAI: South Korean star Song Joong-ki has successfully made millions of his fans fall in love with his impeccable acting skills. The actor has not only explored various genres but also ruled both small and silver screens throughout his career. He is among the highest-paid actors in the Korean entertainment industry, and in the near future, he wants to explore the overseas entertainment industry. We wonder if Hollywood is also one among them.

Joong-ki started his acting journey with a minor part in the 2008 period film A Frozen Flower, but he truly rose to prominence in 2011 with the historical drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal. From that point forward, his mere involvement in a movie or show has been sufficient to captivate audiences.

Song Joong-ki has recently worked in the  neo-noir drama Hopeless, as he played the role of a rugged gang leader. His movie is currently screening in the theaters, the star ofDescendants of the Sun  recently made an appearance on JTBC's Newsroom to discuss his future plans. When questioned about his unique criteria for selecting projects, the actor disclosed that he consistently aims to engage in something innovative and fresh.

According to KBiZoom, Song Joong-ki shared, "Personally, I try not to do what I've done before. I have a strange obsession. If I don't enjoy myself, it shows clearly." The actor emphasized his aversion to monotony in his work, expressing a desire to avoid boredom. In pursuit of this, he is actively seeking opportunities in overseas industries. After completing the release schedule for 'Hopeless,' Joong-ki plans to audition for projects abroad. Despite previous setbacks, he remains hopeful for success this time, fueled by a growing eagerness to explore acting in diverse cultural contexts and industries. However, he did not specify whether these overseas endeavors include Hollywood or other regions.

The Vincenzo star elaborated on his aspirations as an actor, stating, "I want to expand a bit. Fortunately, I've climbed up the mountain, but I want to become a larger mountain. So, I'm taking on various challenges. I hope to become an actor who makes you look forward to seeing what I do." This reveals his ambition to not only maintain his current success but to continually grow and surprise audiences with diverse and compelling performances.

Credit goes to Koimoi. 

