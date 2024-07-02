Shocking! Wonder Man crew member dies from a fatal accident on set

MUMBAI : On Tuesday morning i.e 6th February, a crew member tragically died while working on the Wonder Man series set. The incident happened at Radford Studio Center in Studio City. The man who was a rigger, fell on the stage from the rafters. This incident has shocked everyone on set.

Now, the Occupational safety and health administration (OSHA) has initiated an investigation into the accident.

Marvel extended their condolences on X and wrote, “A crew member working on the set of ‘WONDER MAN’ has sadly passed away after falling from the rafters. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident”, says Marvel.”

The death of the crew member, identified as 41 year old Juan Carlos Osorio has sent shock waves through the industry. The production of the Marvel series came to a halt post his death.

Credit-Latestly

